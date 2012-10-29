LONDON Oct 29 Financial Times

*U.S. money market funds have increased their exposure to eurozone banks for three consecutive months, according to a Fitch Ratings report, in the latest sign of returning confidence in the stability of Europe's monetary union.

*Ireland's central bank will on Tuesday unveil a more liberal regulatory regime designed to entice fund houses operating "riskier" non-Ucits funds to Dublin. Mininum investment requirements for non-Ucits funds will be scrapped under the proposed changes.

*More than 12 billion pounds ($19.32 billion) of unclaimed assets lie in dormant mutual fund accounts in the UK, according to Rightful Owners, a company due to launch on Monday.

*A number of companies are seeking to get ahead of potential dividend tax increases in the United States by paying out big special dividends by Dec. 31.

