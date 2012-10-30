UPDATE 1-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
LONDON Oct 30 The Wall Street Journal
*Some big investors have been buying claims against the London unit of collapsed bank Lehman Brothers for more than 100 percent of their original value. The premium commanded reflect optimism that the administrator will round up enough assets to pay all its valid claims.
The Financial Times
*Grant Capital Partners, the hedge fund manager set up by the former Goldman Sachs trading star behind Peloton Partners -- one of the industry's biggest collapses -- is shutting down.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.