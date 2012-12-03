LONDON Dec 3 Financial Times Deutschland * Germany's Allianz is prepared to offer more for Provinzial Nordwest, the country's second-biggest public sector insurer, than initially planned.

Financial Times * Apollo Management's internal rate of return after fees since 1990 until this September has been 25 percent, according to an investor letter.

Telegraph * HSBC is planning to sell four subprime loan portfolios worth a total of $2.7 billion in the next year, with hedge funds already expressing an interest.

Times * Nicola Horlick's private equity vehicle Rockpool Investments is to back plans to revive the Chicago Rib Shack restaurant brand and develop it as a chain.