LONDON Jan 7 Financial Times

* Vanguard smashed the asset management industry's record for net cash inflows in 2012 after gathering $141.4 billion last year with a growing audience drawn to its commitment to lower costs for investors.

* Interest in passive investment strategies reached a new high last year with assets in exchange traded funds and products closing in on the $2 trillion mark.

* Big investors are sticking to their hedge fund portfolio allocations, despite the lacklustre performance of some strategies last year.

* Axa Real Estate, the property arm of the French insurer, has asked investors for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to buy buildings in the UK with unusually long leases, in the latest sign that demand for longer-term property assets continues to grow.