LONDON Dec 16 Financial Times

* Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros. As many as 50 parties have registered an interest, including the U.S. bank Wells Fargo, Royal Bank of Canada and Ameriprise Financial.

The Guardian

* Investment manager Williams de Broe has launched as stinging attack against exchange traded funds (ETFs), calling for regulators to ban the sale of more complex ETFs to retail investors. It also warned the proliferation of such funds over the last decade could "severely exacerbate" a market downturn.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)