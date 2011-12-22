LONDON Dec 22 Financial Times

* John Duffield, founder of New Star Asset Management, has claimed a right to reply to allegations made in a London employment tribunal last month by Patrick Evershed, a former New Star fund manager.

* Expectations of a swift economic recovery in 2012 are premature, with the sovereign debt crisis in Europe likely to reach a "crescendo" in 2012, DoubleLine Capital chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach said.

Wall Street Journal

* Two hedge funds filed a lawsuit accusing a Deutsche Bank unit of reneging on a $1 billion deal to buy their claims for losses in Madoff's Ponzi scheme. ($1 = 0.6440 British pounds) (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)