* John Duffield, founder of New Star Asset Management, has
claimed a right to reply to allegations made in a London
employment tribunal last month by Patrick Evershed, a former New
Star fund manager.
* Expectations of a swift economic recovery in 2012 are
premature, with the sovereign debt crisis in Europe likely to
reach a "crescendo" in 2012, DoubleLine Capital chief executive
Jeffrey Gundlach said.
* Two hedge funds filed a lawsuit accusing a Deutsche Bank
unit of reneging on a $1 billion deal to buy their
claims for losses in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
