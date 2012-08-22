UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 22 The Times
* Hedge fund firm Man Group was dealt a fresh blow on Tuesday as its debts were downgraded by Moody's, and the ratings agency said the manager was suffering from a "persistent decline" in assets under management.
The Daily Telegraph
* Hedge funds pose little risk to the banking and wider financial system, according to an industry survey published by Britain's Financial Services Authority.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts