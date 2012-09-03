UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
LONDON, Sept 3 The Financial Times
* More than a quarter of exchange traded funds and notes listed in the U.S. have failed to attract sufficient assets to be economically viable, according to data compiled for the Financial Times.
* A leading U.S. figure in bond investment - Franklin Templeton's Michael Hasenstab - has emerged as Ireland's single biggest private sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish government bonds.
* China Investment Corp has sold most of its stake in BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, as part of a wider strategy to trim holdings in global financial institutions.
The Daily Telegraph
* Lewis Chester, the former Conservative Party donor, has put his beleaguered hedge fund, Pentagon Capital Management, into administration in a move that could leave the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nearly $100 million out of pocket.
The Times
* Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are in talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal 3.3 billion pounds ($5.2 billion)lawsuit against the bank and its ex-chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources