LONDON Jan 21 FINANCIAL TIMES:
* Allianz Global Investors is to launch an
infrastructure debt fund in Britain, the first of its kind, to
help build schools, hospitals and roads.
* Goldman Sachs starts roadshow today to sell shares
worth 1.4 billion euros in a German property portfolio, starting
one of the biggest IPOs in European property in recent years.
* BNP Paribas to spin off clean energy fund
manager.
* UK's Investment Management Association says managers'
options for outsourcing their back office solutions are too
limited, making it difficult to reduce the risk of
administrative failures.
BUSINESS STANDARD:
* L&T Finance in advanced stages of negotiations to buy
Morgan Stanley's wealth management buisness in India.