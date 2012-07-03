HONG KONG, July 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Development Bank said it has signed
financing deals worth 40 billion yuan with municipal
governments, including those of Zhongshan and Qingyuan, and
transport groups in Guangdong, to alleviate the financing
difficulties faced by major projects and construction activities
in the province.
-- London is not competing with Hong Kong in developing a
yuan trading centre, said Mark Boleat, chairman of the policy
and resources committee at the city corporation. Boleat added
that London, the world's largest foreign exchange hub, was well
positioned to develop the offshore centre but the biggest
challenge would be liquidity.
-- More than half of the city's journalists believe that
press freedom will decline with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying
at the helm, according to the latest survey from the Hong Kong
Journalists Association.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Mark Dickens, the head of listing at the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange, may leave his position shortly, sources
said.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Cathay Pacific Airways has no intention to
launch a low-cost subsidiary to match its rivals, said chief
executive John Slosar.
THE STANDARD
-- China National Materials Co Ltd issued a profit
warning on its first-half results due to a substantial decrease
in selling price of its main products and as some of its
overseas projects are expected to incur loss.
WEN WEI PO
-- Bank of Communications Co Ltd said
Dicky Peter Yip has resigned from his position as the Vice
President of the Bank with effect from July 1.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)