HONG KONG, June 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, which have fallen for five months in a row, are likely to continue to decline in the next three to six months, said Lu Ting, head of greater China economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

-- Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, is looking at a number of technology companies, said chief financial officer Wong Wai-ming, who declined to identify the targets. The company is betting big on the growth potential of its fledgling mobile, internet and digital home business (MIDH) division.

THE STANDARD

-- Hopewell Holdings and Hopewell Highway Infrastructure said that based on new toll rates, revenue in 2011 would have declines by 17 percent. The statement came after the Guangdong government lowered toll fees from this month for most vehicles.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for May amounted to 2.34 billion yuan ($367.40 million), up 3 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ed Lane)