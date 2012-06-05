HONG KONG, June 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd's mainland piped gas unit is targeting seven projects on the mainland worth HK$1 billion ($128.89 million) this year to expand its green energy markets across the border, managing director Alfred Chan said.

-- Shanghai's massive Hongqiao transportation hub, a joint venture of Shanghai and Hong Kong airport authorities, has surpassed expectations by earning 500 million yuan ($78.56 million) last year alone, an official said.

-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said the mainland banking regulator has approved former Hang Seng Bank chief executive Raymond Or's appointment as an independent non-executive director.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Shenzhen Trade Link Supply Chain Management Co. is considering a move to submit its dual Shanghai-Hong Kong listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange this month, and aims for a listing in the third quarter, market sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it has appointed Stephen Jeffrey Marzo as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 26. Marzo was previously the chief financial officer of the Noble Group Ltd.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said contract sales in May totalled 1.33 billion yuan, up 142 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)