June 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese home appliance distributor GOME Electrical is in early talks with an investment firm led by a wealthy entrepreneur from Lebanon, to enter the Middle East market, according to people familiar with the situation.

-- Jetstar Hong Kong, the budget airline set up by China Eastern Airlines and Australia's Jetstar, has sought regulatory approval for a licence to operate air services from Hong Kong, said Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China Eastern Airlines.

-- Beijing-based Postal Savings Bank of China, the nation's seventh-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Monday that Tao Liming, president of PSBC, along with Chen Hongping, chief of an asset operation division, were assisting investigations into suspected economic crimes.

THE STANDARD

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's top dairy products maker, said it will invest 3.5 billion yuan ($549.5 million) over the next three years to set up 12 self-operated dairies as it races to shed the legacy of tainted milk and rebuild consumer confidence.

-- The Henderson Land chairman Lee Shau-kee expects home prices in the city to be stable this year. "A large influx of new homes is foreseeable in the next six months," he said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said contract sales in May totalled 10.37 billion yuan, up 33.3 percent from a year earlier, and is the highest monthly sales so far.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world's largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said net consolidated operating revenue for the first five months totalled $3 billion.

