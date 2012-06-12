June 12 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Chinese home appliance distributor GOME Electrical
is in early talks with an investment firm led by a
wealthy entrepreneur from Lebanon, to enter the Middle East
market, according to people familiar with the situation.
-- Jetstar Hong Kong, the budget airline set up by China
Eastern Airlines and Australia's Jetstar,
has sought regulatory approval for a licence to operate air
services from Hong Kong, said Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China
Eastern Airlines.
-- Beijing-based Postal Savings Bank of China, the nation's
seventh-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Monday
that Tao Liming, president of PSBC, along with Chen Hongping,
chief of an asset operation division, were assisting
investigations into suspected economic crimes.
THE STANDARD
-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's top
dairy products maker, said it will invest 3.5 billion yuan
($549.5 million) over the next three years to set up 12
self-operated dairies as it races to shed the legacy of tainted
milk and rebuild consumer confidence.
-- The Henderson Land chairman Lee Shau-kee
expects home prices in the city to be stable this year. "A large
influx of new homes is foreseeable in the next six months," he
said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
said contract sales in May totalled 10.37 billion
yuan, up 33.3 percent from a year earlier, and is the highest
monthly sales so far.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world's
largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said net consolidated
operating revenue for the first five months totalled $3 billion.
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)