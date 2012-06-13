HONG KONG, June 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shanghai Industrial Holdings, the municipal government's investment arm in Hong Kong, plans to plough up to 3 billion yuan ($470.94 million) into water and environmental protection projects in two years and will list a water unit here that is already listed in Singapore, said Zhou Jun, chairman of the firm's infrastructure division.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways is considering changing its on-board entertainment system to reduce the weight of aircraft by at least a tonne, said Chief Executive John Slosar. That will translate into less fuel burned and save costs at a time when airlines' profits are being dented by relatively high fuel prices.

-- The World Bank has tied up with Bank of China (Hong Kong) to launch an emerging market bond fund that allows retail investors to bet on gains in the currencies of China's major trading partners.

THE STANDARD

-- The Macau government said it has officially started the process of dealing with the five residential sites on Taipa which it may seize in connection with former secretary for transport and public works Ao Man-long's bribery conviction. The sites were developed into a luxury residential project, La Scala, by Chinese Estates Holdings.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in May rose 18 percent to about 2.4 billion yuan from a year earlier, the highest so far this year.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Central China Real Estate Ltd said contract sales in the first five months totalled 3.5 billion yuan, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier, representing 39 percent of its full-year sales target.

($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)