HONG KONG, June 18 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- ING Group, which is looking to sell its Asian asset
management and insurance businesses, has drawn keen interest
from a clutch of bidders for its one-third stake in a mainland
joint-venture fund house, said industry sources.
-- Chinese Estates Holdings said it planned to
take legal action to "strongly" fight Macau government moves to
nullify land transfers involving its luxury residential project
La Scala, following alleged corruption by its chairman Joseph
Lau.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Health and wellness equipment maker OTO Holdings Ltd
said its net profit amounted to HK$15.2 million in the
year ended March 31, down nearly 60 percent from a year earlier.
THE STANDARD
-- Alibaba.com will delist from the Hong Kong main
board on Wednesday, marking the end of the e-commerce firm's
trading in the local stock market.
-- Agricultural Bank of China will open
its first branch in the United States this summer after it was
granted a licence by the New York Department of Financial
Services on Friday. The new branch will provide trade finance,
dollar clearing and other services to businesses between China
and the United States, said Ming Yu, general manager of the
branch.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)