SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong's Gini coefficient, which is an internationally
recognised scale to measure the gap between rich and poor, has
reached 0.537 based on income data from 2011. The city's income
inequality hit a 30-year high and it is one of the highest in
the developed world.
- Personal representatives of Huang Guangyu, who is GOME
Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd's largest
shareholder, have met senior executives of several international
and Chinese banks in the city to discuss potential plans for
loans, seeking more than HK$1 billion ($128.89 million),
according to people briefed on the matter.
- Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi has stepped down as
president of Legend Holdings, the computer giant's parent
company, ahead of plans for the conglomerate to go public.
Chuanzhi will remain chairman of Legend's board and its
executive committee.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
bought a commercial plot at 1.32 billion yuan ($207.65 million),
for a record price of 32,698 yuan per square, making it the most
expensive site in Guangzhou.
THE STANDARD
- China Overseas Land & Investment won the tender
to redevelop the Pak Tai Street-Mok Cheong Street project in Ma
Tau Kok, Kowloon. The market expects the site to fetch between
HK$410 million and HK$575 million.
APPLE DAILY
- Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd said
it is considering a possible spin-off and separate listing of
its China-based outdoor media unit, Phoenix Metropolis Media
Technology Co Ltd, on a stock exchange in the mainland.
WEN WEI PO
- French cosmetics group L'Occitane International S.A.
plans to launch 50 to 60 products and open more stores
to increase sales in China, and is confident to maintain a
double-digit same-store sales growth this year, said
Asia-Pacific managing director Andre Hoffmann.
($1 = 7.7587 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan)
