HONG KONG, June 20 HKThese are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong government plans to invest at least HK$40 billion ($5.16 billion) in developing three areas in New Territories to meet housing target. If successful, the areas will provide 53,800 new flats in the next 10 to 20 years, of which 43 per cent will be public housing.

-- China Nonferrous Mining, an overseas unit of state-owned China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group), aims to raise up to HK$2.44 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, to fund expansion of its copper mining and smelting projects in Zambia, southern-central Africa, fund potential acquisitions and retire bank loans.

-- Hongkongers' mistrust of the central government is at its highest point since May 1997, according to a poll by the University of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- SCMP Group said it agreed to buy 70 percent of the issued share capital of SCMP Hearst Hong Kong Ltd for 7.7 million euros ($9.76 million), and will publish the Hong Kong edition of Elle magazine.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Ministry of Finance said China will issue renminbi (RMB) sovereign bonds totalling 23 billion yuan ($3.62 billion) in Hong Kong this month, and is expected to be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange on July 20, market sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- Local office rentals could fall 5-10 percent while the growth in retail rents may ease during the second half amid bearish prospects for the global economy, real-estate consultancy DTZ Debenham Tie Leung forecast.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.7889 euros) ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)