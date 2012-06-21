HONG KONG, June 21 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Online retailer Jingdong Mall, often dubbed China's
Amazon.com, is postponing its planned initial public offering of
shares on Nasdaq in the United States, aimed at raising about
US$5 billion. It has decided to delay listing until next year
because of weak market sentiments worldwide, people familiar
with the matter said.
- The Monetary Authority has teamed up with Euroclear Bank
and JPMorgan to launch a cross-border platform to allow
international banks to more easily tap yuan funds in the city.
- State-owned enterprises and local governments in the
mainland plan to spend more than 280 billion yuan ($44.03
billion) on infrastructure projects in the next four years.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Chinese restaurant chain operator South Beauty Co Ltd
plans to have its listing hearing in Hong Kong on Thursday,
market sources said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Lone Pine Capital bought an additional 14.079 million
shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd for a total of HK$140
million ($18.04 million) on June 15, raising its stake in the
fashion retailer to 14.17 percent from 13.08 percent, according
to an exchange disclosure.
- Shanghai-based Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings, which
aims to raise not less than HK$500 million through its Hong Kong
initial public offering, plans to open 22 new outlets this year
and expects its total number of restaurant to reach 138 in 2014.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)