SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong's incoming leader Leung Chun-ying suffered a
huge setback on Thursday because his proposal to fast-track his
government revamp plan was vetoed by the legislators. The new
structure is thus unlikely to be passed by July 1 when he takes
over.
- Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe,
one of the mainland's largest steel pipe producers for the
sector, said it plans to spend more than 400 million yuan
($62.85 million) to build a steel plate production line by the
end of next year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has appointed
former secretary of Education and Manpower Arthur Li as an
independent non-executive director.
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive
Peter Pang said investors should not assume that the city's
deposit rates will continue to follow the very low rate
environment in the United States.
THE STANDARD
- Local home prices may fall by double digits over the next
12 months, according to the real estate consultancy Colliers
International. It expects prices of luxury flats to drop 13
percent on average over the next 12 months while prices of small
to medium-sized units are tipped to decline by 16-18 percent.
APPLE DAILY
- Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , a
car manufacturing venture partner of Toyota Motor and
Honda Motor, said it would buy two of its subsidiary
companies for a total amount of 2.29 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan)
