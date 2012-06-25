HONG KONG, June 25 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Securities and Futures Commission has increased the
frequency of its on-site examinations of brokerage firms and
fund houses to check their financial position and internal
controls in order to avert any collapses brought on by global
financial market turmoil, said chairman Eddy Fong.
-- Shenzhen, Beijing and Anhui province are expected to try
out reform of value-added tax (VAT) by October, following the
trail blazed by Shanghai, which started the pilot programme in
January, according to Lachlan Wolfers, a tax partner at KPMG
China.
-- Longfor Properties Co Ltd chief executive Shao
Mingxiao said the Chinese developer had spend 2.2 billion yuan
($345.68 million) so far this year to buy five pieces of land in
the mainland, and is seeking to acquire more sites in southern
China for new projects.
THE STANDARD
-- Chinese President Hu Jintao, who will be visiting Hong
Kong for the last time as president, arrives on June 29 for a
three-day visit until July 1 when he will officiate at the
swearing-in of Leung Chun-ying as chief executive. His visit
also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the handover.
-- Merry Garden Holdings, a Fujian-based producer of wooden
products, aims to raise up to HK$207 million ($26.68
million)from its initial public offering in Hong Kong. Twenty
retail shops will be opened mostly in southern cities during
2012-2014, funded by about 25 percent of the proceeds from the
IPO, said chairman Wu Zheyan.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Lenovo Group Ltd said it has not made any
downward revision to its personal computer shipment forecast for
the remainder of 2012 and believes it will continue to outgrow
the global personal computer market.
($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)