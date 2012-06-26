HONG KONG, June 26 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) is offering flats in its
latest project in Tseung Kwan O at prices below the secondary
market in the area, reflecting poor s a les and growing fears of
more cooling measures after chief executive-elect Leung
Chun-ying takes office next week. The pricing is as much as 25
percent below the HK$6,600 ($850) per sq ft average transaction
price in the region.
-- Civic Party lawmaker Audrey Eu's microblog, with posts
encouraging participation in the July 1 rally and messages about
democracy activist Li Wangyang's death, was shut down on Monday
as the authorities tightened internet control ahead of the
handover anniversary.
-- Two mainland companies, Jiangxi-based miner Wanguo
International Mining and cigarette packaging material
manufacturer Sheen Tai Holdings, have filed preliminary
prospectuses with the Hong Kong stock exchange to raise funds
despite the weak market sentiment.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Fifteen provinces in China have raised minimum wages by 8
to 22 percent this year, i ndicating a slightly above-target
average increase of 15 percent, in compliance with a government
policy initiative to stimulate consumption among the
lower-income group.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Chow
Chung-kong said it would be ideal if mainland sovereign bonds
were sold in Hong Kong in just the same way new shares and
inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) are issued. More Chinese debt
issuance could strengthen the local bond market, he aded.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China's Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said it would
team up with parent China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp,
Sinopharm Capital Limited Company, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
(Group) Co Ltd and other investors to set up
Shanghai Sinopharm Private Equity Fund, with a total capital
commitment of about 1 billion yuan ($157.15 million).
($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)