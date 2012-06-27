HONG KONG, June 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bain Capital, whose investment portfolio on the mainland includes China's No. 2 home appliance retailer Gome Electrical Appliances, is close to completing a fund raising of about $2.5 billion for a new Asia-dedicated private-equity investment vehicle, according to people familiar with the situation.

-- Hopewell Holdings has finally cleared all the major obstacles in the nearly three-decade struggle over its Hopewell Centre II hotel development in Wan Chai, and has accepted the government's land exchange offer by paying a premium of HK$3.73 billion ($480.71 million). The construction of the hotel would start by the end of this year and should be completed in 2018, said managing director Thomas Wu.

-- Hong Kong people's sense of identity as Chinese citizens has fallen to the lowest in 13 years, according to a Hong Kong University poll.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Fast food chain operator Café de Coral Holdings Ltd plans to lift prices on its menu board by another 3-4 percent in the next 12 months due to rising costs, said Chairman Michael Chan.

-- Ulferts, the Hong Kong retail chain store for up-market European furniture, plans to list in the city this year, raising over HK$10 million ($1.29 million), market sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd chairman Peter Yip said he plans to open its fourth disco next year in Central, Hong Kong, and may consider a flotation when it reaches eight to ten venues, but there is no timetable yet.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)