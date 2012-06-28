HONG KONG, June 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Australia is holding preliminary talks with Hong Kong and Beijing to establish an offshore yuan market in Sydney to serve the demands of growing Sino-Australia trade and boost the currency's global standing. Officials in Hong Kong and Beijing had so far been co-operative with Australia over the move, said people familiar with the matter.

-- Hong Kong could see a revival of its initial public offering market in the second half of the year, with as many as 80 listings netting a total of up to HK$160 billion ($20.62 billion), according to auditing firm Deloitte.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- TPV Technology, which derives a quarter of its business from Europe, finds market conditions hardly ideal for a recovery, and TV shipments were particularly hard hit by the decline in Europe.

-- Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd's chairman Jin Zhiguo will step down and will be replaced by current general manager Sun Mingbo, a mainland media report said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Fast-food chain Fairwood Holdings, which posted a 5.4 percent rise in net profit to HK$130.6 million for the year ended March 2012, plans to increase prices by not more than 2 percent later this year, chief executive officer Chan Chee Shing said.

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd spent 560 million yuan ($88.11 million) to acquire 70 percent of a commercial and residential project in Xian, Shaanxi province.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- The Hong Kong Airport Authority said net profit rose 32 percent to HK$5.3 billion in the year to March. The Authority is still studying the financing plan of the third runway project, said chief executive Stanley Hui.

($1 = 7.7587 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)