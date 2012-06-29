HONG KONG, June 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong's chief executive-elect Leung Chun-ying unveiled the team that will lead Hong Kong's fourth post-handover administration, which he said would work to improve the pace of development in recent years. Leung said his ministers were outstanding and shared his vision.

-- Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau, chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings, has been ordered to a trial in Macau in September over accusations he and another developer paid a HK$20 million ($2.58 million) bribe to secure prime land for luxury flats, according to the firm's statement.

-- Bosideng International Holdings Ltd, China's largest down apparel maker and distributor, said it is making its first international foray with a European flagship store in London. It will spend 9 million pounds ($13.96 million) on the shop, which is to open in time for the London Olympics in July.

-- Modern Beauty Salon Holdings, a beauty and wellness services provider which reported a slump of more than 20 percent in annual earnings, denied it had deceived investors by posting a positive profit earlier and said it has no integrity problems.

-- China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd said it expects to record a substantial decrease in its consolidated net profit for the six months ending June.

-- Jewellery retailers Luk Fook (International), whose net profit rose 54 percent to HK$1.34 billion for the year ended March 31, plans to increase its retail outlets to 1,000 from 862. The company said it would remain optimistic on its business growth and outlook this year.

