HONG KONG, June 29 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's chief executive-elect Leung Chun-ying
unveiled the team that will lead Hong Kong's fourth
post-handover administration, which he said would work to
improve the pace of development in recent years. Leung said his
ministers were outstanding and shared his vision.
-- Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau, chairman of Chinese
Estates Holdings, has been ordered to a trial in Macau
in September over accusations he and another developer paid a
HK$20 million ($2.58 million) bribe to secure prime land for
luxury flats, according to the firm's statement.
-- Bosideng International Holdings Ltd, China's
largest down apparel maker and distributor, said it is making
its first international foray with a European flagship store in
London. It will spend 9 million pounds ($13.96 million) on the
shop, which is to open in time for the London Olympics in July.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Modern Beauty Salon Holdings, a beauty and
wellness services provider which reported a slump of more than
20 percent in annual earnings, denied it had deceived investors
by posting a positive profit earlier and said it has no
integrity problems.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd said it
expects to record a substantial decrease in its consolidated net
profit for the six months ending June.
WEN WEI PO
-- Jewellery retailers Luk Fook (International),
whose net profit rose 54 percent to HK$1.34 billion for the year
ended March 31, plans to increase its retail outlets to 1,000
from 862. The company said it would remain optimistic on its
business growth and outlook this year.
($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)