HONG KONG, July 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is more important now than ever as a conduit for mainland corporations to go global as it may take up to two decades for Shenzhen and Shanghai to become international financial hubs, said former mainland banking regulator Liu Ming kang.

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) said the company generated HK$2.7 billion ($348.18 million) in sales from its project, The Beaumount in Tseung Kwan O, since its launch on Friday.

-- Big developers are expected to bid up to HK$10 billion for the prime commercial and residential site of the former North Point Estate, which is close to an MTR station and waterfront. Bids for the site, part of which is used for a bus terminus, will be unsealed on Friday.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Mainland fashion label Canudilo and underwear label Aimer open stores in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the busiest commercial and tourist districts in Hong Kong. The market expects more mainland retail brands to compete with foreign labels to open stores in the city.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate chairman Hui Ka Yan bought an additional 12.6 million shares of the company at an average of HK$3.986 each on June 28, raising his stake in the company to 67.89 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the country's biggest dairy products maker, aims to reach economy of scale of its breeding dairy farm by 2015, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Central China Real Estate Ltd said contract sales in the first six months totalled 5.1 billion yuan ($802.86 million), up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)