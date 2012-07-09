HONG KONG, July 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Citigroup had set up 25 so-called China desks in major international cities from Rio de Janeiro to Johannesburg to serve the growing outbound mergers and acquisition business from China, said Farhan Faruqui, Citigroup's Asia-Pacific head of corporate and investment banking.

-- Asian banks are taking a lot of deposits and lending the money to commercial clients right now and should focus more on consumers and small businesses, said Dick Kovacevich, former chairman and chief executive of U.S. bank Wells Fargo.

-- As Hong Kong's retail industry slows down, some local retailers have started the summer a bit earlier than usual for a number of fashion retailers, who are keen to clear inventories and to deal with the challenging market.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The proposed Financial Services Development Council will focus on developing and promoting the local finance and banking sectors and will not overlap with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority or Securities and Futures Commission, said Laura Cha, who was appointed by Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to chair the preparatory work on the council.

THE STANDARD

-- Jangxi-based copper miner Wanguo International Mining Group, which will start trading on the main board on Tuesday, aims to raise up to HK$315 million ($40.6 million). Its international and retail tranches are oversubscribed.

APPLE DAILY

-- French luxury goods and retail group PPR is considering buying a Chinese l uxury brand and hopes to complete the acquisition within this year, said chairman and chief executive officer Francois-Henri Pinault.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co said it expects to clock revenue of about 5.05 billion yuan ($793.5 million) for the first half of this year, up 50 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)