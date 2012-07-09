HONG KONG, July 9 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Citigroup had set up 25 so-called China desks in major
international cities from Rio de Janeiro to Johannesburg to
serve the growing outbound mergers and acquisition business from
China, said Farhan Faruqui, Citigroup's Asia-Pacific head of
corporate and investment banking.
-- Asian banks are taking a lot of deposits and lending the
money to commercial clients right now and should focus more on
consumers and small businesses, said Dick Kovacevich, former
chairman and chief executive of U.S. bank Wells Fargo.
-- As Hong Kong's retail industry slows down, some local
retailers have started the summer a bit earlier than usual for a
number of fashion retailers, who are keen to clear inventories
and to deal with the challenging market.
SING TAO DAILY
-- The proposed Financial Services Development Council will
focus on developing and promoting the local finance and banking
sectors and will not overlap with the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority or Securities and Futures Commission, said Laura Cha,
who was appointed by Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to chair
the preparatory work on the council.
THE STANDARD
-- Jangxi-based copper miner Wanguo International Mining
Group, which will start trading on the main board on Tuesday,
aims to raise up to HK$315 million ($40.6 million). Its
international and retail tranches are oversubscribed.
APPLE DAILY
-- French luxury goods and retail group PPR is
considering buying a Chinese l uxury brand and hopes to complete
the acquisition within this year, said chairman and chief
executive officer Francois-Henri Pinault.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co said
it expects to clock revenue of about 5.05 billion yuan ($793.5
million) for the first half of this year, up 50 percent from a
year earlier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)