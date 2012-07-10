HONG KONG, July 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Singapore-listed shopping arcade developer CapitaMalls
Asia remains optimistic about the outlook for the
mainland's retail property market despite slowing economic
growth. It says it expects to double the value of its assets in
China to $20 billion in three to five years.
-- A member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who helped
draft the mainland's first regulations on clinical trials of
stem cell treatments says the authorities are considering
centralising such treatment and research in 50 hospitals and
institutes.
-- About 600 owners of second-hand car dealerships in
Guangzhou protested on Monday against the city's new
vehicle-registration quota system, saying it had effectively put
them out of business.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- MTR Corp has withdrawn its tender for the HK$30
billion ($3.87 billion) Tai Wai Station residential project as
the three bids for the plot came in below expectations.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The first exchange-traded funds (ETF) linked to Hong Kong
stocks have started sales in the mainland on Monday. Sale of the
two ETFs, one issued by China Asset Management Co and the other
launched by EFund Management, will continue until August 3.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and
the Treasury Ceajer Chan said he would enhance the development
of asset management centre and Renminbi internationalisation in
the city in the coming five years, adding he supported setting
up of the Financial Services Development Council.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment
contract sales for the first six months totalled
HK$65.15 billion, achieving about 81 percent of the full year
sales target.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
