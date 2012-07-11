HONG KONG, July 11 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- MTR Corp Ltd re-tendered the Tsuen Wan West Bay
side waterfront residential site on Tuesday to 14 developers,
including Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land
and Cheung Kong, a day after it withdrew
another site from tender due to poor offers.
-- Sinobo Group, a private local developer, won a prime
residential site in Haidian district, Beijing, in a land auction
for 2.63 billion yuan ($413.14 million), or 33,831 yuan per
square metre. This surpassed the previous record for a
residential site, in Shunyi district, which sold for 29,859 yuan
per square metre in 2009.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Swatch Group, the world's biggest
watchmaker, has no intention to reduce its stake in
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd, the retail partner
of Swatch Group in China, despite the retirement of Arlette-Elsa
Emch, president of the Swatch and CK brands, according to
Hengdeli's spokesperson.
THE STANDARD
-- The chief executive of China Everbright, Chen
Shuang, said affiliate Everbright Bank has no
timetable for its HK$17.5 billion ($2.26 billion) initial public
offer plan in Hong Kong as market sentiment remains lackluster.
-- South Korean-owned metallic mold maker Fine Holdings said
it has decided to postpone its HK$294 million initial public
offering in Hong Kong, for a second time in three months after
failing to reach agreement on the final price with sponsors.
APPLE DAILY
-- UBS estimated that the profit of Japanese-style
restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd for the
first half of this year would tumble 68 percent from a year ago
and said it will issue a profit warning in coming weeks.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International
Holdings Ltd said its turnover increased 18.5 percent
to HK$1.56 billion for the three months ending June.
($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)
