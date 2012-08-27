HONG KONG, Aug. 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Jetstar Hong Kong, the budget airline joint-venture between China Eastern Airlines and Qantas Group, is recruiting up to 50 captains and first officers to operate its new Airbus 320s from next year. The carrier is still waiting for approval of the air operators certificate application by the Civil Aviation Department.

-- IRC Ltd, an iron ore miner in Russia's far east that serves the northeast China market, is talking to banks, potential investors and strategic partners, including steel mills, about funding its $400 million second-phase expansion of its Kimkanskoye & Sutarskoye (K&S) mine, said Chairman Jay Hambro.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- LZYE Group plc, Hong Kong's first infant education organisation to be listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM, plans to list in Hong Kong after 2014 and use the funds raised to expand its China market, said executive director Michelle Lai.

-- Mainland property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first half jumped 103 percent on year to 1.8 billion yuan ($283.26 million).

THE STANDARD

-- A price war may be looming among telecom service providers after SmarTone Telecommunications launched a monthly plan offering 3G subscribers voice minutes and unlimited data usage for just HK$68 ($8.77). Some analysts expect the low tariff plan will boost the market share of SmarTone, especially among budget users.

($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)