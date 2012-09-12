HONG KONG, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is the most expensive place in the world for shop rents, according to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield. A dearth of prime shopping space and the lure of big-spending mainland tourists have driven up top rentals in key precincts in the city to over $927 per sq. ft per year, the report said.

-- The Hong Kong government should abandon a plan to devise a new housing scheme for the middle class and instead focus its resources on boosting the supply of subsidised homes for less well-off groups, said Stanley Wong, chairman of the Housing Authority's subsidised housing committee.

-- Global Logistic Properties would spend at least 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) a year to build warehouse space on the mainland, said chief executive Mei Ming Zhi.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Macau's largest casino operator SJM Holdings Chief Executive Officer Ambrose So said he went to Taiwan few months earlier to explore casino investment opportunity.

-- Evergrande Real Estate, China's No.2 property developer by sales, said contract sales in August were down 13 percent from the previous month to 7.18 billion yuan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Billionaire Li Ka-shing's Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust seeks about S$800 million ($650.80 million) in the first dual-currency initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore, one denominated in yuan and the other in Singapore dollars. It expects the IPO may take place as early as in October.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first eight months totalled about 18.38 billion yuan, 59.3 percent of its 2012 sales target.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun Hee met with billionaire Li Ka-shing in Hong Kong in a bid to discuss broader partnership between the two sides.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said the US dollar-offshore yuan futures, which are set to be launched on Monday (Sept. 17), require an initial deposit of 7,930 yuan for a contract worth $100,000, with the maintenance margin set at 6,350 yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)