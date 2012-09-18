HONG KONG, Sept 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority's move to tighten requirements for second mortgages is seen to slow sales of older homes but is unlikely to lead to a significant correction in property prices, according to property agents.

-- Finland-headquartered ship and port equipment maker Cargotec says it is considering listing in Hong Kong in the second half of 2013 at the latest.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd posted a 77.4 percent rise in net profit to 398.5 million yuan ($63.08 million) for the fiscal year ended in June. It has appointed Wolhardt Julian Juul, a non-executive director, as chairman of the board, replacing Deng Jiuqiang, who would remain as an executive director.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation will consider withdrawing from overseas assets, including the 50 percent interest it holds in the Malaysian national mortgage corporation Cagamas, as well as its joint venture with Shenzhen's Bauhinia HKMC Corporation, according to sources.

-- Hong Kong Trade Development Council says Hong Kong exports this month are expected to fall to the lowest in three years as exporters' confidence slips, adding that it is now estimating a 1 percent contraction for the year.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Industry analysts say Japanese car sales in China will take the hardest hit from the ongoing anti-Japanese protests in the country.

-- The People's Bank of China is asking four big lenders to tighten mortgage policy, as the central government does not wish to see a property market rebound. Some small-to-medium sized banks have already raised their mortgage preferentials to 10 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3173 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sisi Tang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)