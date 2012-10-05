HONG KONG Oct 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said increasing supply would be the focus of his efforts to solve the city's housing problems as a shortage of homes was at the root of lack of affordable living space. He said a ban on non-locals buying some new homes would definitely be expanded. (here)

-- Police have launched a probe after Development Secretary Paul Chan was accused of driving soon after drinking beer at a family lunch in Happy Valley on Tuesday. (here)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) has stepped up hiring for new units in clearing and commodities trading, as well as people with technological expertise, while streamlining other departments, a senior HKEx executive said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd, a distributor of luxury clothing brands in Asia, expects its interim net profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 to decline year-on-year as fashion label Tommy Hilfiger ended its operations in China at the end of July 2011.

-- Hutchison Port Holdings, a subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa, said the European debt crisis has not affected its business and the group is expanding its export market positively.

THE STANDARD

-- Government officials, legislators and common folk stood in silence for three minutes at noon on Thursday to pay their respects to those who died in the Lamma ferry tragedy, the city's worst maritime disaster in more than 40 years.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong-listed developer Top Spring International Holdings Ltd said an indirect wholly owned subsidiary has successfully bid for a commercial and residential site in China's Nanchang city for about 1.92 billion yuan ($305.49 million).

