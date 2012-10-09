HONG KONG Oct 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the controversial guidelines for national education will be shelved, but not scrapped outright. ()

-- HSBC quietly laid off a number of investment bankers in Hong Kong on Monday. People familiar with the matter said the bank had targeted a handful of middle-ranking executives in areas that the bank no longer considers a business focus. ()

-- The High Court granted HSBC an injunction to stop Occupy Central protesters from returning to the plaza under its headquarters in Central. The action follows two nights of confrontations at the premises.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Dato' Tajuddin Atan, the chief executive officer and executive director of Bursa Malaysia Berhad, said he will visit Hong Kong with his team in November to meet institutional investors.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said sales at its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau for the seven-day period of the National Day Golden Week (Oct 1-7) achieved a year-on-year rise of 19.5 percent, with a same-store-sales growth of 12.4 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2011.

THE STANDARD

-- PCCW chairman Richard Li has become the front runner in bidding for ING's Hong Kong insurance business with reports saying he is willing to double his offer to HK$15.6 billion ($2.01 billion).

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has appointed David Graham to be its first chief regulatory officer, responsible to oversee the listing division and other compliance functions. Graham will join HKEx in January and succeed current Head of Listing Mark Dickens, when he retires in July 2013.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Ltd said contract sales for September totalled about 2.5 billion yuan ($397.63 million), down 17 percent from a year earlier, while contract sales for the first nine months amounted to 22.3 billion yuan.

