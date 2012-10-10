HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Central Huijin, an investment agency of the central
government, raised its stakes in mainland banks, including
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
and Bank of China , in
the third quarter. Analysts said this move is an attempt to keep
the stock market stable ahead of the 18th national congress. ()
-- China Galaxy Securities is set to include additional
bookrunners in its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai that
could raise more than $1 billion as soon as the first quarter of
next year, according to people familiar with the situation. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd has
appointed Ed Lam, a former Citigroup Inc. investment
banker, as chief financial officer, in order to expand senior
management team to facilitate its organic growth and acquisition
strategy.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong home prices and rents rose to a record high in
August, according to the latest Hong Kong government data,
raising the spectre of a worsening of 1997 housing bubble. The
primary index for measuring private property prices rose for the
seventh consecutive month to 210.6 in August, up 2.2 percent
from July.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, has acquired a commercial site for
650 million yuan ($103.37 million) in Foshan city, Guangdong.
-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
has acquired three commercial and residential sites in
Foshan city for a total of 1.8 billion yuan.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
said contract sales for the first three quarters totalled 35.7
billion yuan, and has exceeded the full-year sales target of
30.7 billion yuan.
