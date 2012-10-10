HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Central Huijin, an investment agency of the central government, raised its stakes in mainland banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China , in the third quarter. Analysts said this move is an attempt to keep the stock market stable ahead of the 18th national congress. ()

-- China Galaxy Securities is set to include additional bookrunners in its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai that could raise more than $1 billion as soon as the first quarter of next year, according to people familiar with the situation. ()

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd has appointed Ed Lam, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker, as chief financial officer, in order to expand senior management team to facilitate its organic growth and acquisition strategy.

-- Hong Kong home prices and rents rose to a record high in August, according to the latest Hong Kong government data, raising the spectre of a worsening of 1997 housing bubble. The primary index for measuring private property prices rose for the seventh consecutive month to 210.6 in August, up 2.2 percent from July.

-- China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, has acquired a commercial site for 650 million yuan ($103.37 million) in Foshan city, Guangdong.

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd has acquired three commercial and residential sites in Foshan city for a total of 1.8 billion yuan.

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first three quarters totalled 35.7 billion yuan, and has exceeded the full-year sales target of 30.7 billion yuan.

