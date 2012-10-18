HONG KONG Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The yuan exchange rate is expected to remain strong in the coming quarters before a possible interest rate rise by the mainland in the second half of next year, according to investment bank Nomura. (here)

-- China's Hangzhou local government has imposed new measures in an attempt to keep the lid on record-high prices paid for land sites and aid Beijing in its efforts to cool the property market. (here)

-- The Securities and Futures Commission is likely to reach a conclusion on how to implement the sponsor regulatory reform of new listings in late November or early December, according to outgoing chairman Eddy Fong. (here)

-- Joseph Yam, former chief of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said he agrees with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying that the government has to adopt a proactive approach on possible intervention in the market.

-- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd received HK$30 million ($3.87 million) in margin orders for its Hong Kong initial public offering from five local brokerages, representing 6.5 percent of its retail target, according to market sources.

-- Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd, a unit of Haitong International Securities Group, has been granted the qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) licence from China Securities Regulatory Commission and has applied for an investment quota totaling about $300 million, sources said.

-- Hong Kong conglomerate Citic Pacific said it intends to sell Citic Telecom International Holdings to parent Citic Group, to focus on its core business development. The market expects Citic Pacific to generate about HK$2 billion from the deal.

-- Property developer Sino Land Co and K Wah International Holdings jointly outbid seven other tenders to acquire a residential site atop Long Ping MTR West Rail station in Yuen Long for HK$1.71 billion.

