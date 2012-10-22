HONG KONG Oct 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Asian private wealth manager Bank of Singapore is looking to cash in on China's rising affluence to reach its goal of doubling its global assets under management in four years. (here)

-- Pictet & Cie of Switzerland, the world's 11th-largest private bank in terms of assets under management, has set up a branch in Hong Kong to foster its expansion into Asia. It expects to hire more local staff to handle the reporting and regulatory requirements. (here)

-- Property developers are rushing new projects on to the market in response to hot money inflows that are helping to drive prices to record highs. Residential rents in the city have risen to a new record of HK$22.9 ($2.95) per square foot, up 14 percent so far this year, according to Midland Realty data. (here)

HONG KONG ECONMIC JOURNAL

-- China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country's largest private shipbuilder, said its expects its ocean engineering equipment business to account for 50 percent of the company's income in five years.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong International Airport said traffic sustained healthy growth in September with passenger trips rising 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.4 million and cargo volume up 6.8 percent to 347,000 tonnes.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his personal blog that the local property market has "seriously" decoupled from the economy and the government will not hesitate to impose measures to stabilize the housing market when the need arises.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)

