HONG KONG Oct 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will spend tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars replacing tempered-glass windows in more than 1,000 flats at its luxury estate The Arch, after nearly 60 glass panels fell out or shattered in the last four years. The company is the first developer to take action against "glass cancer", a defect arising from impurities in heat-hardened glass that can cause it to break. (here)

-- West China Cement chairman and co-founder Zhang Jimin said the mainland cement producer planned to spend 2 billion yuan ($320.10 million) to raise its annual cement production capacity to more than 30 million tonnes in 2015. (here)

-- An estimated 23.1 per cent of the new flats sold in Hong Kong in the third quarter were bought by mainlanders, down from more than 40 per cent a year ago, according to Centaline Property Agency's survey. (here)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong-based financial institutions are likely to be allowed to lend to enterprises in Shenzhen's special financial zone of Qianhai by year-end. Detailed rules on quota, practices and interest rates of such loans will be unveiled in December, quoted China media reports.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China's privately held energy enterprise Hanergy Holding Group is interested in listing its photovoltaic business, said executive vice president Feng Dian-bo.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)