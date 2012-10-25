HONG KONG Oct 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Three credit rating agencies, China's Dagong Global Credit Rating, Russia' RusRating and the United States' Egan-Jones Ratings, aim to establish an international credit rating supervision system and unified rating criteria over the next five years, to challenge the dominance of the Big Three: Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings. ()

-- Hundreds of people in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo demonstrated for a third consecutive day on Wednesday over plans to expand a controversial petrochemical plant. The government said the work would continue despite calls for a larger protest during the weekend. ()

-- China Communications Construction Co Ltd expects overseas income to account for 30 percent of the company's total income by 2015, said Executive Director and Chairman Zhou Jichang. It also plans to set up a holding company in Hong Kong within this year, he added.

-- A 28-year-old businessman was convicted of hacking the website, the only official platform of the stock exchange for company announcements, in August last year, resulting in trading suspensions for seven companies including HSBC and Cathay Pacific.

-- Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan said the government will step up efforts to rein in fees within the mandatory provident fund scheme system.

-- Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd said same store sales growth for the third quarter ended September was 4.1 percent, compared with 5.1 percent in the second quarter.

