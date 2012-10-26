HONG KONG Oct 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing Automotive Group plans to set up more joint ventures with foreign brands such as Aston Martin Lagonda of James Bond fame as the state-owned carmaker seeks to diversify its product lines. link.reuters.com/ded63t

-- Chonghou Energy Resources, an Inner Mongolian-based coking coal miner, aims to raise about $300 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as December. (here)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is considering a dividend in yuan, Managing Director Thomas Jefferson Wu said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said total sales in the first nine months of the year totalled 3.2 billion yuan ($512.68 million), with contracted sales accounting for 2.4 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan)