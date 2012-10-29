HONG KONG Oct 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Local companies will not be exempted from the new higher stamp duty on homes, top government officials said, amid warnings that further measures to cool the property market could be introduced, including a capital gains tax. (link.reuters.com/tek63t)

-- Stephen Schwarzman, a co-founder and chairman of Blackstone Group, said during a brief visit to Hong Kong that his firm would not quit the mainland's property market despite growing concerns about the outlook of the real estate sector. (link.reuters.com/vek63t)

-- Thousands of protesters who marched on Sunday against the expansion of a petrochemical factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, won a pledge from the local government that the project would be halted. (link.reuters.com/wek63t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Prince Frog International Holdings, a mainland producer of childcare products, recorded double digit growth in the third quarter sales and sees no impact on its sales from slowing economy.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang warned that hot money will continue to flow to the city for the time being, raising the risk of a sudden outflow and a plunge in asset values.

-- The government is prepared to crack down on speculation in the commercial property sector if it continues to heat up, said Secretary for Transport and Housing Anthony Cheung.

