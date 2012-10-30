HONG KONG Oct 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Apple Inc said will launch its ninth retail store in China's Shenzhen on Nov. 2. It comes two weeks after Apple opened a new three-level store in Beijing, the company's largest retail shop in Asia. ()

-- Pacnet, the operator of Asia's largest privately owned submarine cable network, is extending its operations into several mainland provinces under a new licence from the Ministry of Industry and

-- Property market analyst-turned-executive councillor Franklin Lam sold two mid-level properties a few weeks before the government introduced measures to curb property prices last Friday. Lam stressed that he did not know of the new measures aimed at stabilising prices when he sold the properties. ()

-- An office in No 9 Queen's Road Central was sold for HK$28,160 ($3,600) per square foot, the highest transaction price per square foot in Hong Kong's commercial buildings.

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain which plans to raise about $100 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, may kick off its roadshow on Nov. 12 and expects to be listed by the end of next month.

-- Two sites up for auction, in Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan, are now expected to fetch 10 percent less than estimates made before the cooling measures were imposed by the government on last Friday, according to Centaline Surveyors.

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties non-executive director Walter Kwok said the cooling measures of the residential property market will only add pressure in the short term.

