HONG KONG Nov 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Swiss-based investment bank UBS's internal restructuring and lay-off plan would have only a 'minimal impact' in the Asia-Pacific region, and he expected to help some big Chinese clients launch stock or bond sales next year, said David Chin, head of the group's Asia investment banking business. (link.reuters.com/kuq73t)

-- At least eight city commercial banks in the mainland were working together to draft plans to lobby the mainland's banking regulator to allow them to set up lease financing companies, quoted state media reports. (link.reuters.com/muq73t)

-- The number of international buyers in Canton Fair, China's largest trade fair, was down by 10.26 per cent. China-Japan agreements fell 36.6 per cent, due mainly to the lingering territorial dispute between the two countries over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, according to fair spokesman Liu Jianjun. (link.reuters.com/nuq73t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said is his personal blog that he has noticed huge price increases in commercial properties and the authorities would consider measures to cool this sector if economic stability is threatened.

THE STANDARD

-- The secondary home market saw just 10 deals, down by two, in the ten major housing estates tracked by Centaline Property agency, over the second weekend after the latest property cooling measures came into force.

-- Protesters tied light-blue ribbons around the gates of the government headquarters in another attempt to save Lung Mei near Tai Po from being turned into an artificial beach. But the government reiterated that it will go ahead with the project, planned for completion in 2015.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it has recorded a significant loss for the three months ended September due to the challenging market environment where demand and margin were poor.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- South Korea car parts maker Mando has passed its listing hearing last week and plans to kick off the initial public offering in Hong Kong in November, raising about HK$1.6 billion ($206.45 million), according to market sources.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's largest property developer by market value, expects to record a total sales of 25 billion yuan ($4.01 billion) in east China region this year.

WEN WEI PO

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden Holdings said the Group achieved contracted sales of about 36 billion for the first ten months this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2415 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)