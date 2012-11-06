UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shanghai property developer CIFI Holdings is planning a pre-listing roadshow as early as next week, as it hopes to raise as much as $250 million by selling about 1.3 billion shares. The proceeds will be used to buy land and repay bank loans, according to two sources familiar with the deal. (link.reuters.com/suv73t)
-- Air Seychelles will launch three services a week between Hong Kong and the Seychelles in February, making it one of the first airlines to inaugurate flights to the city in the new year. (link.reuters.com/tuv73t)
-- A private hospital in Tai Wai raised its maternity fee to up to HK$270,000 ($34,800) to deter mainland women without Hong Kong husbands from giving birth at the last minute in its emergency ward. The move is in line with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's plan to block mainlanders from giving birth in the city from next year. (link.reuters.com/vuv73t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Horizon Hospitality intends to seek its listing approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 15, raising up to HK$6.2 billion, according to market sources. Horizon is a proposed spin-off extended-stay hotels unit of Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd.
THE STANDARD
-- Both mainland and Hong Kong authorities are at an initial stage exploring the possibility of recognising each other's fund products, a move that would facilitate cross-border sales and boost investor choices, said Ceajer Chan, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Two private residential land plots, in Sha Tin and in Sai Kung, are available for tender, on Nov. 30, which are expected to bring in a total of about HK$2.5 billion.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Samsonite International S.A., the world's biggest luggage maker, said its net sales for the three months ended September, including foreign currency effects, increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to $451 million.
WEN WEI PO
-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd said contract sales rose 56 percent from a year earlier to about 759 million yuan ($121.53 million) in October.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2454 Chinese yuan)
