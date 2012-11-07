HONG KONG Nov 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, appointed by the central bank to supervise the interbank bond market, has suspended applications to issue medium-term bills by local governments below provincial level, industry sources said. (link.reuters.com/buc83t)

-- China Everbright Bank, Bank of Shanghai and China Guangfa Bank, formerly known as Guangdong Development Bank, are all expected to list in Hong Kong next year, most likely in the first half, according to industry sources. (link.reuters.com/cuc83t)

-- A multibillion-dollar agreement on a Beijing subway line involving MTR Corp was signed on Tuesday. Beijing MTR Corp will invest 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in the 50 billion yuan Beijing Metro Line 14, while MTR Corp will contribute 2.2 billion yuan of equity investment to the project. (link.reuters.com/duc83t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group is seen intending to unload its shares in Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) valuing up to HK$5.1 billion on expiry of a 90-day lock-up period after the latest share placement, market sources said without giving further details.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has rejected a demand by lawmakers to shelve a plan that will allow middle-income families to buy 5,000 Home Ownership Scheme flats annually at a discount.

($1 = 6.2456 Chinese yuan)