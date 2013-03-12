HONG KONG, March 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's four major mobile network operators, including SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd, Hutchison and Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd , may mount a legal challenge against a government plan to take away and auction off chunks of 3G spectrum that they currently use, sources said.

-- Next Media Ltd's sale of its Taiwanese operations is still up in the air as the island's regulators continue to review the HK$4.65 billion ($599.45 million) deal, according to a spokesman with Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission.

-- The two largest shareholders in natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings -- its Managing Director Liu Minghui and Beijing Enterprises Group -- have quietly raised their stake in the company, a week after China Gas said it had been in advanced talks to sell a stake to China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) and form joint ventures with it.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said its overall same-store sales fell 2 percent for the first two months of 2013, in which China was down 7 percent.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- MTR Corp Ltd said it will tender three plots this year, including at Tai Wai Station and Light Rail Tin Wing Stop, to provide a total of 5,900 flats.

APPLE DAILY

-- Three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong may increase mortgage interest rates by 0.25 percentage point in the coming two weeks, sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong government will launch the third round of HK$10 billion worth of inflation-linked iBonds in the middle of the year, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said the total sales volume for February was 31,468 units, down about 20 percent over the same period last year, due to less number of working days in February as a result of the Chinese New Year holiday.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)