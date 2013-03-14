HONG KONG, March 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The American luxury fashion label Marc Jacob plans to triple its marketing budget on the mainland and add five to six stores a year over the next few years, in order to make China its biggest foreign market, said Marc Jacobs's chief executive, Bertrand Stalla-Bourdillon.

-- Canada is still open to investments from foreign state-owned firms in its energy sector, and it is keen to diversify its export markets to Asia to reduce its reliance on the United States, said the country's foreign affairs minister John Baird.

-- The Hong Kong film company Emperor Motion Pictures is to set up a strategic partnership with UA Cinemas to invest in and operate cinemas on the mainland. The first Emperor UA Cinema is scheduled to open in Foshan city, Guangdong province, early next year.

-- China Resources Gas Group plans to spend up to HK$5 billion this year to acquire city-gas projects, and to raise gas sales to 20 billion cubic metres in 2015, said chairman Wang Chuandong.

-- Standard Chartered chief executive Peter Sands is confident about business performance and expects earnings per share and revenue to book double-digit growth this year.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways plans to create more than 1,300 new jobs this year for which most of the recruitment will be in Hong Kong, said Chief Operating Officer Ivan Chu.

-- HSBC , the second-largest lender of home loans in the territory, and Standard Chartered raised mortgage lending rates by 0.25 percentage point, and other lenders are expected to follow suit.

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd has acquired two pieces of land in Foshan and Chongqing in Guangdong province for a total of 1.16 billion yuan ($186.68 million). The sites will be used for commercial and residential purposes.

