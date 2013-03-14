HONG KONG, March 14 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The American luxury fashion label Marc Jacob plans to
triple its marketing budget on the mainland and add five to six
stores a year over the next few years, in order to make China
its biggest foreign market, said Marc Jacobs's chief executive,
Bertrand Stalla-Bourdillon.
-- Canada is still open to investments from foreign
state-owned firms in its energy sector, and it is keen to
diversify its export markets to Asia to reduce its reliance on
the United States, said the country's foreign affairs minister
John Baird.
-- The Hong Kong film company Emperor Motion Pictures is to
set up a strategic partnership with UA Cinemas to invest in and
operate cinemas on the mainland. The first Emperor UA Cinema is
scheduled to open in Foshan city, Guangdong province, early next
year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Resources Gas Group plans to spend up to
HK$5 billion this year to acquire city-gas projects, and to
raise gas sales to 20 billion cubic metres in 2015, said
chairman Wang Chuandong.
APPLE DAILY
-- Standard Chartered chief executive
Peter Sands is confident about business performance and expects
earnings per share and revenue to book double-digit growth this
year.
-- Cathay Pacific Airways plans to create more
than 1,300 new jobs this year for which most of the recruitment
will be in Hong Kong, said Chief Operating Officer Ivan Chu.
THE STANDARD
-- HSBC , the second-largest lender of
home loans in the territory, and Standard Chartered
raised mortgage lending rates by 0.25 percentage point,
and other lenders are expected to follow suit.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd has acquired
two pieces of land in Foshan and Chongqing in Guangdong province
for a total of 1.16 billion yuan ($186.68 million). The sites
will be used for commercial and residential purposes.
