HONG KONG, March 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China State Construction International said it aims to win at least HK$40 billion ($5.15 billion) in new contracts this year, more than its HK$36.8 billion of new contracts in 2012, and hopes to grow its net profit by at least 20 percent. (link.reuters.com/jec86t)

-- NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange operator, is looking to tap new opportunities in yuan-denominated currency and interest-rate products for the European market by offering a global trading and clearing platform, according to Lee Hodgkinson, the head of sales for NYSE Euronext in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. (link.reuters.com/kec86t)

-- Initial public offerings by resource and mining companies could rebound this year, said accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. The firm expects 10 to 15 such companies to list in Hong Kong and raise up to HK$30 billion this year. (link.reuters.com/nec86t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- BYD Co Ltd chairman Wang Chuan-fu said the first batch of 45 electric taxis would roll out on to the streets of Hong Kong in May.

-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd Chairman Zhu Xinli is considering to sell his nearly 42 percent stake in Huiyuan, potential buyers include Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Jeweller Chow Sang Sang said it will slow down store expansion this year and plans to open not more than 50 new stores in the mainland in 2013.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Mainland-based Yuexiu Property plans to submit a tender on its own for a residential plot at Kau To Shan, Sha Tin, which is expected to cost about HK$1.3 billion, its Executive Director Tang Shouchun said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd plans to invest more in hotels and property, and has increased the capital expenditure for this year to HK$2.6 billion, said Executive Director Xu Mu-han.

WEN WEI PO

-- Property giants The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has acquired a piece of residential land in Shanghai Pudong district for 1.3 billion yuan ($209.19 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7622 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)