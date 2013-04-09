UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Huawei Technologies, China's largest phone equipment maker, said it has never sold any key equipment into the U.S. networks and hence there is no possibility that the company can pose a security threat to that country. (link.reuters.com/jyw27t)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia said the exchange will consider adding other products for the night trading session, from 5pm-11pm, which would include fixed-income futures and currencies futures. (link.reuters.com/kyw27t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will give its staff a 4.5 percent fixed annual pay rise this year, lower than last year's 5.2 percent increase.
THE STANDARD
-- Tong Ren Tang Technologies, a Beijing-based traditional Chinese medicine firm, is expected to spin off its overseas distribution business on the Growth Enterprise Market board next month, to raise up to HK$100 million ($12.88 million). (link.reuters.com/myw27t)
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said its contracted sales for the first quarter totalled 5.71 billion yuan ($920.48 million), up 83 percent from a year earlier, representing 43 percent of its 2013 full-year sales target.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China's footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd said its footwear business recorded a same store sales growth of 4.5 percent for the first quarter of 2013 while sportswear business posted a same store sales growth of 11 percent.
For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7642 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
