April 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd would explore different aspects of commodities trading this year, and is looking at a link-up with the mainland's commodities exchanges to develop commodities trading in the city, Chief Executive Charles Li said. (link.reuters.com/peh67t)

-- Creditors are seeking at least $60 million from Grand China Shipping (Hong Kong), a Hong Kong-registered shipping subsidiary of HNA Group, a leading mainland company which has billionaire U.S. investor George Soros as a shareholder. (link.reuters.com/qeh67t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong government will put two residential land sites, one in Tseung Kwan O and another at Cheung Sha on Lantau Island, up for sale next month in a tender that is expected to fetch a total of up to HK$4.14 billion ($533 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Building materials maker BBMG Corp posted a net loss of 61.2 million yuan ($9.91 million) for the first quarter, mainly due to the year-over-year decrease in the cement selling price and insufficient local market demand.

THE STANDARD

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has started legal proceedings against Yeung Chung-lung, the former chairman of First Natural Foods Holdings Ltd, who it accuses of embezzling HK$84 million ($10.8 million) worth of corporate assets and false accounting. (link.reuters.com/reh67t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong Broadband Network Ltd, a leading broadband service provider in the city, will relist on the stock market in two years at the soonest, said Chief Executive William Yeung.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd said Ausnutria Hyproca was planning to acquire about 12 acres of land in Heerenveen in the Netherlands and construct new production facilities and headquarters, in order to increase the production capacity of infant and toddler nutrition products. Ausnutria Dairy owns 51 percent stake in Ausnutria Hyproca.

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee bought an additional 1.089 million shares of the company at an average share price of HK$54.557 each for about HK$59.41 million on April 18, according to an exchange disclosure.

($1 = 7.7648 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan)