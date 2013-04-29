April 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Swire Pacific Ltd's Chairman Christopher Pratt said Swire was looking to expand its property investment footprint across China and Southeast Asia, and the firm had high hopes of Cathay Pacific Airway Ltd's ties with shareholder Air China Ltd , which he felt would define this decade for the airline. ()

-- France is keen to act as a hub for yuan trading in the euro zone as China pushes for its currency to be more widely used on the international stage, according to French Minister of the Economy and Finance Pierre Moscovici. ()

-- Mandarin Oriental, a luxury hotel chain operator, would continue expanding in China to tap into the rising affluence on the mainland, said Andrew Hirst, the group's operations director for Asia. The company was actively searching for partners and properties on the mainland to consolidate its foothold in China, he added. ()

-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's pharmaceutical unit, Hutchison China Meditech, has joined forces with Swiss food giant Nestle to develop a new drug, which they said had the potential to be the first Chinese herbal-ingredient-based drug candidate to conduct a large-scale clinical trial for registration in a major disease area. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Shipping Development Co said it would construct six LNG carriers for $1.51 billion to further expand the group's logistic business.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a piece of a residential and commercial site in Songjiang District, Shanghai, for 900 million yuan ($146 million).

WEN WEI PO

-- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co said it plans to invest up to 18 billion yuan in Dongguan city to establish a new production base with factories, innovation and development center, research institution, and training centres.

